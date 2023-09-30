Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11098 posts at onlinebssc.com

Sep 30, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Bihar Staff Selection Commission starts application process for 11098 vacancies. Apply online at onlinebssc.com by November 11.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has begun the application process for 11098 vacancies. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at onlinebssc.com.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11098 vacancies.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The upper age should be 37 years for the unreserved male category. For the unreserved female category, the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years. The upper age is 40 years for the backwards class and 42 years for the SC/ST category candidates.

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 540 for the Gen/ OBC/ EWS (Male Candidates). For SC/ ST (Native of Bihar State) the application fee is 135. For the Physically Disabled and female candidates of Bihar state the application fee is 135.

Direct link to apply

BSSC Inter-Level Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.onlinebssc.com

On the homepage, click on the ADVT.NO.-02/23

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

