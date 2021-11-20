Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BVFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial and other posts
employment news

BVFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial and other posts

BVFCL will recruit candidates for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts mentioned below on or before December 6, 2021. 
BVFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BVFC on bvfcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 6, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization. 

Applications received after the last date of submission will neither be entertained nor returned. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Dy. General Manager 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager (Finance) 1 Post
  • Company Secretary 1 Post
  • Finance Manager 1 Post
  • Deputy Finance Manager 1 Post
  • Accounts Officer Gr-1 2 Posts
  • Accounts Officer Gr-II 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for interview. Posting of the selected candidates shall be at Registered Office of the Corporation, Namrup and their service will be liable to be transferred anywhere within the Corporation. 

How to Apply 

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts should send the filled up application form along with other documents to The Manager (HR), BVFCL, Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur, Dist: Dibrugarh, Assam, Pin-786623 before the last date. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP