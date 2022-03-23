Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for Trainee Pilot posts

Cabinet Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee Pilot posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned address given below. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 29, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organisation. Application Form, to be typed on A-4 size paper, should be filled in English Capital (Block) letters using Black or Blue ink only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can should have 50 % marks and above in Higher Secondary or equivalent with a valid Commercial Pilot Licence or Helicopter Pilot Commercial Licence from Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA). The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 30 years of age.

Selection process

Selection process for the above grade shall take into account the marks obtained by the candidates in subjects namely (a) Air Navigation (b) Air Regulation (c) Air Meteorology (d) Technical General and (e) Technical Specification in Flight Crew License Examination (FCLE), conducted by Central Examination Organisation of DGCA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to Apply

The filled up application form should be sent to o Post Bag No. 3003, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003 before the last date to apply.