CAG Recruitment 2021: Apply for accountant/auditor, clerk vacancies

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications to fill vacancies for Auditor/Accountant, clerk under the sports quota. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CAG and apply for the same in the prescribed format.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News/Rozgaar Samachar. The advertisement was published in Employment News/Rozgaar Samachar on October 2.

CAG recruitment 2021 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years for the Auditor/Accountant post, Clerk/DEO-Grade-A.

CAG recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy position and other details on the official website of CAG or in the notification given below.

CAG recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates applying for both the posts of Auditor/Accountant and Clerk/DEO-Grade-A should submit separate application for the posts. Candidates have to submit the duly filled application form to the concerned Nodal Office as mentioned in the notification. No application should be to the CAG Office New Delhi. The Forms and Annexures can be downloaded from the website www.cag.gov.in.

