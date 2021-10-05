Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / CAG Recruitment 2021: Apply for accountant/auditor, clerk vacancies
employment news

CAG Recruitment 2021: Apply for accountant/auditor, clerk vacancies

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 11:10 AM IST
CAG recruitment 2021: Apply for the various vacancies of Pr.Accountant General, Accountant General, and other posts(HT file)
By hindustantimes.com

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications to fill vacancies for Auditor/Accountant, clerk under the sports quota. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of CAG and apply for the same in the prescribed format.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News/Rozgaar Samachar. The advertisement was published in Employment News/Rozgaar Samachar on October 2.

CAG recruitment 2021 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 27 years for the Auditor/Accountant post, Clerk/DEO-Grade-A.

CAG recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria: Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy position and other details on the official website of CAG or in the notification given below.

CAG recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates applying for both the posts of Auditor/Accountant and Clerk/DEO-Grade-A should submit separate application for the posts. Candidates have to submit the duly filled application form to the concerned Nodal Office as mentioned in the notification. No application should be to the CAG Office New Delhi. The Forms and Annexures can be downloaded from the website www.cag.gov.in.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vacancy cag sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: Last date today to raise objections 

South Western Railway recruitment: Apply for 904 apprentice vacancies

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2056 posts begins today, apply here 

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 469 posts begins today
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP