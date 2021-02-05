The Canara Bank on Thursday released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Specialist Officer on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam can check and download their admit card online at canarabank.com.

The bank will conduct the Canara Bank SO recruitment exam on February 14, 2021.

Direct link to download Canara Bank SO admit card 2021.

How to download Canara Bank SO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at canarabank.com

On the homepage, go the "Careers' and click on the tab that reads, "Recruitment"

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment Project - 2/2020 - Specialist Officers & Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category"

Click on the link to download the call letter

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Canara Bank SO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.