Cantonment Board, Kasauli to recruit for computer programmer, other posts

Kasauli Cantonment Board has invited applications to recruit a computer programmer, a sanitary inspector and a JBT teacher. The application forms are available on the official website and the last date for submission of the forms is December 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Job details, application forms

“Kasauli Cantonment Board invites applications from the eligible candidates for the recruitment of following posts. Application complete in all respect should reach in the office of the Cantonment Board, Kasauli, District Solan (HP) on or before December 6, up to 5 pm,” reads the job notice.

Kasauli cantonment board recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Computer programmer: 1 post

JBT teacher: 1 post

Sanitary Inspector: 1 post

Computer programmer will be selected on the basis of a written test and medical fitness. The post will be initially filled up for a period of 2 years only. The selection for the post of Sanitary Inspector will be based on written test, physical/ skill test and medical fitness. The JBT teacher will be selected on the basis of written test and medical fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the application form, candidates should also send a demand draft of ₹200 in favour of the Chief Executive Officer, Cantonment Board, Kasauli.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON