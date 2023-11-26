Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBHFL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 60 Sr. Officer and Officer posts at cbhfl.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 26, 2023 02:55 PM IST

CBHFL will recruit candidates for Sr. Officer and Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cbhfl.com.

Cent Bank Home Finance Limited, CBHFL has invited applications for Senior Officer and Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of CBHFL at cbhfl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 11, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Officer: 31 posts
  • Sr. Officer: 27 posts
  • Sr. Officer (HR): 1 post
  • Sr. Officer (Compliance): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online test conducted by IBPS, for the posts mentioned above, followed by an interview of shortlisted candidates. However, if the number of eligible applications received is large/less, then the Company reserves the right to change the shortlisting criteria/online test/interview process.

Application Fees

The application fee is 500/- for the General category and 200/- for SC/ST/OBC/EWS category. The payment can be made using only Debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBHFL.

