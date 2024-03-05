CBSE Recruitment 2024: Apply for ‘Young Professional’ contractual post, application window closes on March 7

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is accepting applications of eligible and qualified candidates to appear for a walk-in interview for the post of a 'Young Professional' (Social Media Management). CBSE accepting applications from eligible candidates to appear for a walk-in interview for the post of a 'Young Professional' (Social Media Management). Application window closes on March 7, 2024.(HT file)

As per the official notification, the appointment will be on a contractual basis for one year, and extendable by one more year subject to performance evaluation and organizational needs in the Media & Public Relation Unit of CBSE Headquarters, New Delhi.

Candidates who are willing to apply can submit their applications on cbse. nic.in till March 7, 2024.

To apply, click on this direct link.

Following this, the candidates will have to appear for a walk-in interview on March 8, 2024, from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM on the 2nd Floor, Conference Hall, of CBSE headquarters.

Candidates must ensure to bring a print out of their duly filled application form along with the original documents during the walk-in Interview.

As per the notice, selected candidates will work under the supervision of the Head of the Media & PR unit on the Board.

Additionally, the work, as informed by the Board in the notice, will include but shall not be limited to the following:

Managing Social Media platform of CBSE.

Creating Social Media content and ensure timely posting/ dissemination.

Assist in developing and executing Social Media strategies.

Disseminating and engaging with online communities appropriately. Growing followers, engagement and outreach.

Analyzing /Using Social Media metrics /data to track performance and suggest changes for Social Media strategies and make informed decisions.

Run campaigns/drives on Social Media.

Upskilling and updating for Social Media.

Other related work concerning the CBSE's requirement for Social Media Management/Operation.

(For more information, read the notice here)