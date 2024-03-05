CBSE issues notice to announce recruitment for 118 vacancies in Group A, B and C, application window opens on March 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the recruitment to fill up a total of 118 vacancies for various Group A, B, and C positions. The CBSE issued a notice wherein it invited applications from ‘Indian Citizens on a Direct Recruitment basis through an All India Competitive Examination’ for filling up various posts. The notice further stated that if selected, candidates may be posted anywhere in India. CBSE issues notices announcing recruitment for 118 vacancies in various groups.

Notably, eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications on the main website cbse.gov.in from March 12, 2024, till April 11, 2024.

As per the notice, recruitment will be carried out for posts that include Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Junior Translation Officer, Accountant, and Junior Accountant.

The CBSE is soon expected to release an official notification informing about various details such as eligibility criteria, education qualifications, instructions, fees, and more.

Following are the steps you may go through when the link is activated:

Go to the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the Homepage, go to the Recruitment section.

A new page will open with a list of live recruitments/advertisements.

Find the link regarding direct recruitment for various posts and click to apply online.

Fill in your application with details as asked in the application form. Use your registered login ID and password.

