GATE 2024: Beware of scam, phishing emails; IISc warns candidates

GATE 2024: Beware of scam, phishing emails; IISc warns candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2024 02:03 PM IST

IISc Bangalore has shared four email addresses which could be sharing misinformation with candidates.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has warned candidates of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 not to fall prey to scams and phishing emails. It has shared four email addresses which could be sharing misinformation with candidates.

GATE 2024: IISc warns candidates against scam, phishing emails (Representational image)(Unsplash)
GATE 2024: IISc warns candidates against scam, phishing emails (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Beware of scam and phishing emails about GATE coming from these emails,” the official page of GATE 2024 posted on X, with a list of four websites that mentions the names of the Education Minister, GATE and IISc.

The aptitude test was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Answer keys have been released along with master question papers.

As per the schedule of GATE 2024, results are expected on March 16 and scorecards on March 23.

GATE is held for admission and financial assistance for master's and doctorate programmes offered by participating institutions. Some PSUs use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

The exam tests candidates' understanding of subjects in in Engineering, Technology, Science, Humanities and Architecture disciplines.

For any help related to GATE 2024, candidates can contact 080 2293 2644/3333 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

Tuesday, March 05, 2024
