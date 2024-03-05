CEED 2024 results releasing on March 6; know how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) tomorrow, March 6. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. The scorecards will be released on March 11; the last date for downloading Score Cards is March 12. CEED 2024 exam results to be out tomorrow

The CEED 2024 examination was conducted on January 21 from 9 am to 12 noon. The CEED 2024 draft answer key for Part A was released on January 23. Candidates were able to raise objections to the answer key till January 25.

CEED 2024 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Click on the “CEED 2024 Result” link available on the page.

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your login details

Check the results and take print for future reference.