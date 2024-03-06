CEED 2024 result announced on ceed.iitb.ac.in, direct link here

CEED 2024 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced results of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED). Candidates who have appeared in CEED 2024 can go to the exam portal, ceed.iitb.ac.in and check their results. The direct link has been provided below. CEED 2024 result announced (ceed.iitb.ac.in, screenshot)

Scorecards of the exam will be released on March 11.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“CEED 2024 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards,” reads a message on the exam website.

CEED result 2024 direct link

Email addresses and passwords are the login credentials required to check the design entrance exam result.

Results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design or UCEED 2024 is scheduled for March 8.

Both CEED and UCEED exams were held on Sunday, January 21. Answer keys of these exams have been released.

How to check CEED result 2024

Go to ceed.iitb.ac.in. Open the CEED 2024 result page. Enter your email address, password and login. Check and download your result.

The CEED 2024 examination had two parts, Part-A and Part-B

Part-A had objective questions of three types: Numerical Answer Type (NAT), Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), and Multiple Select Question (MSQ).

Part-B had five questions on design, drawing and writing skills.

The final CEED score is calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part-A and 75 per cent to Part-B.