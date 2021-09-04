Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts
employment news

C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts

C-DAC to recruit candidates for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:52 PM IST
C-DAC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 259 Project Engineer & other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, C-DAC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CDAC on cdac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 259 posts in the organization. 

The recruitment for the post of Project Engineers, Project Associate & Project Support Staff is purely on contractual basis for various projects for its Pune centre. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Project Engineer249 Posts 
Project Associate4 Posts 
Project Support Staff 2 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check complete eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

RELATED STORIES

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test, as deemed fit by C-DAC's management. Management reserves the right to change/modify the selection process at any time, during the process, at its discretion. 

Application Fees

A non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- is payable for applying for the posts, which is to be paid by the candidates by online payment, using debit/credit cards during the online application process at C-DAC website. No fees shall be payable by candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD /EWS category and also female candidates. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cdac sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 assistant professor posts, details here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application process for 347 posts ends today

PSSSB admit card 2021 for patwari and other posts' second stage exam released
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP