Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 posts, details here

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Railway on rrccr.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2422 posts in the organization.

No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 17, 2022.

Application Fees

Candidates can apply online by paying ₹100/- as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc.

