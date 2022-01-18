Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 posts, details here
employment news

Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 posts, details here

Central Railway to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Railway on rrccr.com.
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2422 posts, details here(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Central Railway on rrccr.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 16, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 2422 posts in the organization. 

No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 17, 2022.

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&lt;/strong&gt; 

Application Fees

Candidates can apply online by paying 100/- as application fees. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitment board central railway sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP