Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 18 Medical Practioners
employment news

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 18 Medical Practioners

Central Railway to recruit candidates for Medical Practioners. Candidates can walk in interview on January 11, 2022 to the venue given below. 
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 18 Medical Practioners
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Practioner posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to walk in interview on January 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization. 

The engagement will be offered purely on contract basis for a period of three months from the date of their joining or March 31, 2022 or till the pandemic of COVID19 continues whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Physicians: 4 Posts
  • Anaesthetist/ Intensivists: 4 Posts
  • GDMO: 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification

  • Specialists: Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • GDMO: Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS holders of educational qualification in part II of the third schedule.

Age Limit 

The age limit for open market CMP is not exceeding 53 years of age as on January 1, 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Other Details

Candidates will have to appear for walk in interview at 11 am on January 11, 2022 at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai- 400027. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Central Railways. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central railway sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP