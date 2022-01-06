Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 18 Medical Practioners
Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Practioner posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to walk in interview on January 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization.
The engagement will be offered purely on contract basis for a period of three months from the date of their joining or March 31, 2022 or till the pandemic of COVID19 continues whichever is earlier. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Physicians: 4 Posts
- Anaesthetist/ Intensivists: 4 Posts
- GDMO: 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Specialists: Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India.
- GDMO: Degree in medicine i.e. MBBS holders of educational qualification in part II of the third schedule.
Age Limit
The age limit for open market CMP is not exceeding 53 years of age as on January 1, 2022.
<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>
Other Details
Candidates will have to appear for walk in interview at 11 am on January 11, 2022 at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai- 400027. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Central Railways.