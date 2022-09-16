Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for 22 posts

Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates who want to take up the job can walk in interview on October 4, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

PGT: 6 Posts

TGT: 8 Posts

PRT: 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 65 years of age.

Remuneration

PGT: ₹ 27,500 consolidated payment on monthly basis.

27,500 consolidated payment on monthly basis. TGT: ₹ 26,250/- consolidated payment on monthly basis.

26,250/- consolidated payment on monthly basis. PRT: ₹ 21,250/- consolidated payment on monthly basis.

Other Details

The recruitment will be for Railway School (English Medium) on Bhusawal Division on contract basis for maximum period of 200 working days and a minimum of 7 working days for the scholastic session 2022-2023 or till regular/ RRB candidates become available whichever is earlier and subject to any instructions issued from time to time.

