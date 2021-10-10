Central University of Gujarat to fill various teaching, non-teaching posts

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has invited applications to fill various teaching and non-teaching positions. A total of 114 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the website of the university. The last date for submission of the forms is October 29. The last date of receipt of hardcopy of the online application along with all enclosures (Including postal processing days) is November 12.

Central University of Gujarat recruitment: Vacancy details

• Professor: 18 posts

• Associate Professor: 29 posts

• Assistant Professor: 21 posts

• Finance Officer: 1 post

• Controller of Examination: 1 post

• Librarian: 1 post

• Deputy Librarian: 1 post

• Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

• Assistant Librarian: 1 post

• Hindi Officer: 1 post

• Section Officer: 1 post

• Assistant: 4 posts

• Private Secretary: 4 posts

• Personal Assistant: 3 posts

• Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

• Hindi Translator: 1 post

• Security Inspector: 1 post

• Upper Division Clerk: 5 posts

• Lower Division Clerk: 17 posts

• Hindi Typist: 1 post

The recruitment for teaching posts is a rolling advertisement. “Applications received after 12/11/2021 (Last date of receipt of hardcopy of online application along with all enclosures) will be considered in the next phase of scrutiny and Interview, subject to the condition that the vacancy continues in the composite rolling advertisement after completion of the selection process in hand,” the University has said in the official job notice.

“Hard copy of online application form along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents should reach to “Recruitment Cell, Central University of Gujarat, Sector-29, Gandhinagar - 382030” in closed cover on or before 12/11/2021 up to 05:30 p.m., superscribing as under through Registered Post / Speed Post / Courier only, failing which the application will be rejected,” the university has informed candidates.

