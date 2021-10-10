Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Central University of Gujarat to fill various teaching, non-teaching posts
employment news

Central University of Gujarat to fill various teaching, non-teaching posts

Central University of Gujarat has invited applications to fill 114 teaching and non-teaching positions. The last date for submission of the forms is October 29.
Central University of Gujarat to fill various teaching, non-teaching posts(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central University of Gujarat (CUG) has invited applications to fill various teaching and non-teaching positions. A total of 114 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the website of the university. The last date for submission of the forms is October 29. The last date of receipt of hardcopy of the online application along with all enclosures (Including postal processing days) is November 12.

Apply online

Central University of Gujarat recruitment: Vacancy details

• Professor: 18 posts

• Associate Professor: 29 posts

• Assistant Professor: 21 posts

• Finance Officer: 1 post

• Controller of Examination: 1 post

• Librarian: 1 post

• Deputy Librarian: 1 post

• Assistant Registrar: 2 posts

• Assistant Librarian: 1 post

• Hindi Officer: 1 post

• Section Officer: 1 post

• Assistant: 4 posts

• Private Secretary: 4 posts

• Personal Assistant: 3 posts

• Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

• Hindi Translator: 1 post

• Security Inspector: 1 post

• Upper Division Clerk: 5 posts

• Lower Division Clerk: 17 posts

• Hindi Typist: 1 post

The recruitment for teaching posts is a rolling advertisement. “Applications received after 12/11/2021 (Last date of receipt of hardcopy of online application along with all enclosures) will be considered in the next phase of scrutiny and Interview, subject to the condition that the vacancy continues in the composite rolling advertisement after completion of the selection process in hand,” the University has said in the official job notice.

RELATED STORIES

“Hard copy of online application form along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents should reach to “Recruitment Cell, Central University of Gujarat, Sector-29, Gandhinagar - 382030” in closed cover on or before 12/11/2021 up to 05:30 p.m., superscribing as under through Registered Post / Speed Post / Courier only, failing which the application will be rejected,” the university has informed candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat jobs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CCRH to recruit 21 homeopathy research officers

Goa: GPSC to fill 19 positions in various departments, know more

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC to recruit 18 Horticulture Development Officers 

Vacancies in National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA); check eligibility
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP