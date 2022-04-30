Central University of Punjab to recruit for Teaching & Non Teaching posts

Central University of Punjab has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CUP on cup.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organisation.

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the University shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selections by the duly constituted Selection Committees. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 17 Posts

Associate Professor: 24 Posts

Assistant Professor: 9 Posts

Librarian: 1 Post

Deputy Librarian: 1 Post

Assistant Librarian: 1 Post

Medical Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the Detailed Notification available here.

<strong>Teaching Posts Detailed Notification&nbsp;</strong>

<strong>Non Teaching Posts Detailed Notification&nbsp;</strong>

Application Fees

Applicants are required to apply on separate online application form for each post by depositing fee @ Rs.600 through online mode only. Other mode of application fee will not be accepted. However, The SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted for application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUP.

