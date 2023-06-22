Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results declared

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Candidates can check CG Police SI results on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

Cttattisgarh Police Sub Inspector, Subedar and Paltoon Commander mains examination result has been announced. Candidates can check it on the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

CG Police SI, Subedar, Platoon Commander mains results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written exam for these posts was held on May 26, 27 and 29, 2023 and model answer keys were published on the CG Vyapam portal on June 5.

In the next stage of the selection process, mains qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Ability Test. It will be held on July 18 in Raipur and the detailed schedule will be issued later.

Admit cards for CG Police SI PET will be posted on cgpolice.gov.in after July 5.

Direct link to check CG Police SI result 2023

Result notice

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of CG Police.

