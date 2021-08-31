Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CGPSC ADPPO recruitment 2021: Apply for 67 vacancies, check details here

CGPSC ADPPO recruitment 2021: Apply for 67 vacancies, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). The application process will begin on September 8 and the last date to apply is October 7. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC ADPPO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer.

CGPSC ADPPO recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of 400. Candidates from the SC/ ST and OBC category have to pay 300 as application fee.

CGPSC ADPPO age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate should be 40 years. The age limit for the SC/ST OBC and women candidates should be not more than 45 years.

CGPSC ADPPO recruitment: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

