CGPSC ADPPO recruitment 2021: Apply for 67 vacancies, check details here
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO). The application process will begin on September 8 and the last date to apply is October 7. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC ADPPO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer.
CGPSC ADPPO recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹400. Candidates from the SC/ ST and OBC category have to pay ₹300 as application fee.
CGPSC ADPPO age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate should be 40 years. The age limit for the SC/ST OBC and women candidates should be not more than 45 years.
CGPSC ADPPO recruitment: How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in
Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below