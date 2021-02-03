Home / Education / Employment News / CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 released, here's how to check

Candidates who have registered for the CGPSC state service preliminary exam 2021 can download their admit card online at psc.cg.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:00 PM IST
CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021.(Screeengrab )

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for the state service preliminary exam 2021 on its official website.

The commission will conduct the CGPSC state service preliminary examination on February 15, 2021.

How to download CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CGPSC state service prelims admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future references.

