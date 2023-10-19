Chandigarh Police Constable result 2023 out, check on chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023: Chandigarh Police has announced results of the recruitment examination for the Constable (Executive) post. Candidates can now go to chandigarhpolice.gov.in and check the merit list. The direct link is given below.

Chandigarh Police Constable result 2023 announced on chandigarhpolice.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A wait list of candidates has also been published along with the merit list.

Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023:

Merit list

Wait list

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 700 Constable vacancies in Chandigarh Police.

The written examination for the post was conducted on July 23 and result was announced on August 10. Candidates who qualified in the written examination were called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which was held in September-October.

How to check Chandigarh Police Constable Result 2023

Go to chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Under the “What's New” section, open the merit list/waiting list download link, as required. Check your result using roll number or name.

Candidature of those whose names are mentioned on the merit list is provisional and is subject to verification of documents and completion of other pre-joining formalities, an official statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}