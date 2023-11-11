Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 constable posts under sports quota

Chandigarh Police has invited applications for 45 Constable (Executive), under sports quota. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 45 Constable (Executive) vacancies

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 45 vacancies of Constable (Executive).

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Matric from a recognized board of Secondary Education.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years for the general category. For OBC Category candidates the minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 33 years. The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years for the SC Category.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the general category. For OBC & EWS candidates the application fee is ₹800. The application fee is ₹500 for SC candidates.

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Constables (Executive) under Sports Quota”

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for the future reference.

