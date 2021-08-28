Chennai metro recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited ( CMLR ) has invited applications to fill 11 vacancies of experienced DGM / JGM / AGM (Finance & Accounts), Manager (MEP), and other posts on contract basis.

The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of the application is September 10.

The contract will initially be for a duration of two years, but it may be extended for a longer period based on the candidate's requirements and performance, as well as the existing terms and conditions, with mutual consent.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form through postal service/courier to the below-given address:

JOINT GENERAL MANAGER (HR) CHENNAI METRO RAIL LIMITED CMRL DEPOT, ADMIN BUILDING, POONAMALLEE HIGH ROAD, KOYAMBEDU, CHENNAI - 600 107

CMLR recruitment vacancy details: There are two vacancies for each post of DGM / JGM / AGM (Finance & Accounts), and Manager (MEP).

One vacancy is each for the post of DGM (BIM), Manager (Lifts & Escalator), Manager (Power Systems & SCADA), Manager (Electrical Traction), Deputy Manager (Traction), Deputy Manager (Power System), Assistant Manager (Bills).

CMLR recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved and the other Category have to pay ₹300 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹50 as application fee.

Candidates can submit the fee in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai, or may transfer the fees through electronic mode to the mentioned account in the notification and submit the NEFT receipt/acknowledgment details in a printed copy along with the application form.

CMLR recruitment selection process: The interview process is followed by a medical examination as part of the selection process. Knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness will all be evaluated during the selection process.