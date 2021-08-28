Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Chennai metro recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts
employment news

Chennai metro recruitment 2021: Apply for various managerial posts

Chennai metro recruitment 2021: Apply for DGM (BIM), Manager (Lifts & Escalator), Manager (Power Systems & SCADA), Manager (Electrical Traction), Deputy Manager (Traction), Deputy Manager (Power System), Assistant Manager (Bills) and other posts.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Chennai metro recruitment: Apply for various vacancies of DGM (BIM) and other posts(File Photo / PTI)

Chennai Metro Rail Limited ( CMLR ) has invited applications to fill 11 vacancies of experienced DGM / JGM / AGM (Finance & Accounts), Manager (MEP), and other posts on contract basis.

The application process is underway and the last date for receipt of the application is September 10.

The contract will initially be for a duration of two years, but it may be extended for a longer period based on the candidate's requirements and performance, as well as the existing terms and conditions, with mutual consent.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form through postal service/courier to the below-given address:

JOINT GENERAL MANAGER (HR) CHENNAI METRO RAIL LIMITED CMRL DEPOT, ADMIN BUILDING, POONAMALLEE HIGH ROAD, KOYAMBEDU, CHENNAI - 600 107

CMLR recruitment vacancy details: There are two vacancies for each post of DGM / JGM / AGM (Finance & Accounts), and Manager (MEP).

One vacancy is each for the post of DGM (BIM), Manager (Lifts & Escalator), Manager (Power Systems & SCADA), Manager (Electrical Traction), Deputy Manager (Traction), Deputy Manager (Power System), Assistant Manager (Bills).

RELATED STORIES

CMLR recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved and the other Category have to pay 300 as the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 50 as application fee.

Candidates can submit the fee in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of M/s Chennai Metro Rail Limited, payable at Chennai, or may transfer the fees through electronic mode to the mentioned account in the notification and submit the NEFT receipt/acknowledgment details in a printed copy along with the application form.

CMLR recruitment selection process: The interview process is followed by a medical examination as part of the selection process. Knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude, and physical fitness will all be evaluated during the selection process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai metro rail limited vacancy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BHEL recruitment 2021: 27 vacancies for medical professionals, apply now

Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2021 released on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, download now

India Post Telangana circle recruitment : Apply for 55 posts under sports quota

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant & Dy. Commandant posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP