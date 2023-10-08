Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023: Apply for 143 Assistant posts till Oct 31

The Chhattisgarh High Court, Bilaspur, has invited applications for the post of Assistant Grade III. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 31. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at highcourt.cg.gov.in. There is no application fee for any category.

Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023: Apply online for 143 vacancies

Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 143 posts of which 72 vacancies are for the Unreserved category, 23 vacancies are for the Sc category, 28 vacancies are for the ST category and 20 vacancies are for the OBC category.

Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as of January 1, 2023.

Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023 selection process: The selection will be based on the written examination and skill test.

Chhattisgarh HC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website highcourt.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link to apply for Assistant Grade-III posts

Fill out the form, upload documents and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.