Chhattisgarh government has decided to recruit 12489 schools teachers in the state. The registration process for the same will begin on May 6, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh to recruit 12489 school teachers, registration begins May 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advertisement was shared by Dr. Premsai Singh. Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Chhattisgarh on his official Twitter handle. As per the tweet, School Education Department will recruit 12 thousand 489 teachers. Recruitment will be done on the posts of 6,285 assistant teachers, 5,772 teachers, 432 lecturers. Online application will begin from May 6 and vyapam will take recruitment exam.

The registration process will begin on May 6 at 10 am. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on teacher recruitment link available on the home page under online applications.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board.For more related details candidates can check the official site of CG VYAPAM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON