CIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 22 Section Officer and other posts

CIC to recruit candidates for Section Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply offline by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below. 
Published on Apr 16, 2022 09:37 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Information Commission, CIC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Officer and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply offline by sending the filled up application form to the address mentioned below. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Sr. Principal Private Secretary: 3 Posts 
  • Principal Private Secretary: 3 Posts 
  • Section Officer: 8 Posts 
  • Private Secretary: 8 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on the employment news. The official notification is still not available on official website of CIC. 

Where  to Apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to send the filled up application form to Deputy Secretary (Admn), Central Information Commission, 5th Floor, Baba Gangnath Marg, Munirka, New Delhi- 110067. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CIC. 

