Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CIP Ranchi Recruitment: Apply for Nursing Officer and other post
employment news

CIP Ranchi Recruitment: Apply for Nursing Officer and other post

Central Institute of Psychiatry: Apply for Clinical Psychologist, Nursing Officer, and other Posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Central Institute of Psychiatry: Apply for Nursing Officer and other posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi has invited applications for clinical psychologist, nursing officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CIP at cipranchi.nic.in

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 21.

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy are each for the post of Clinical Psychologist, Assistant Psychologist, Pharmacist, Needle Women, Tailor, cook. There are 45 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer.

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for the Unreserved, EWS, and OBC category is 400. The application fee for the SC/ST candidate is 300. The amount should be paid online in the Bank of Baroda, Kanke Branch in favour of “Account Name:- Central Institute of Psychiatry, Account No.:- 26260200000205, IFSC code is BARB0KANKEE (Fifth character is Zero) and MICR code is 834012004. Please note that the examination fee is non-refundable.

RELATED STORIES

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of CIP Ranchi at cipranchi.nic.in

On the home page, click on the Career & Recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to fill the application form

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranchi vacancy sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DSE Odisha recruitment 2021: Registration for 4,619 teachers' posts begins

India Post GDS Recruitment: Apply for 4,264 vacancies in UP circle by Sept 22

PSSSB admit card for warder, matron exam 2021 released; download link

Punjab health department recruitment: 535 medical officer vacancies on offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP