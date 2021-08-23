CIP Ranchi Recruitment: Apply for Nursing Officer and other post

Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi has invited applications for clinical psychologist, nursing officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CIP at cipranchi.nic.in

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 21.

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy are each for the post of Clinical Psychologist, Assistant Psychologist, Pharmacist, Needle Women, Tailor, cook. There are 45 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer.

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for the Unreserved, EWS, and OBC category is ₹400. The application fee for the SC/ST candidate is ₹300. The amount should be paid online in the Bank of Baroda, Kanke Branch in favour of “Account Name:- Central Institute of Psychiatry, Account No.:- 26260200000205, IFSC code is BARB0KANKEE (Fifth character is Zero) and MICR code is 834012004. Please note that the examination fee is non-refundable.

CIP Ranchi recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of CIP Ranchi at cipranchi.nic.in

On the home page, click on the Career & Recruitment tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to fill the application form

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

