CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 403 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, details here

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has invited applications for Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 403 posts in the organisation. CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 403 posts, details here (HT File Photo)

The registration process begins on May 18 and will close on June 6, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics. The age limit should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2002 and later than 01/08/2007.

Selection Process

The recruitment shall have following two stages:

1st stage:

a) Trial Test

b) Proficiency Test

c) Physical Standard Test (PST)

d) Documentation

2. 2nd stage

Medical Examination

Trail Test: Immediately on reporting of candidates at the Recruitment Centre, the Recruitment Board will verify the identity of candidates from the photograph and signature available in admit card as well as from photo bearing IDENTITY PROOF such as Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, ID Card issued by University/College/School etc.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR, OBC and EWS candidates is ₹100/-. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempted from paying application fee. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.