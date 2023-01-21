CISF recruitment 2023: 451 Constable/Driver cum Pump Operator posts notified

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has notified vacancies for 451 Constable/Driver cum Pump Operator posts. The application process will commence on January 23, 2023, and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 22, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in.

CISF recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 451 vacancies of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver and 268 vacancies are for the post of Constable/ Driver cum Pump Operator.

CISF recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

CISF recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the Matriculation or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government.

CISF recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as an application fee. The SC/ST/ EMS candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

CISF recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.cisfrectt.in from January 23 onwards.

