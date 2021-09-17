CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, CLW has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works on clw.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 3, 2021.

The applicants should be registered in apprenticeshipindia.org and all documents should be uploaded to the portal. The same will be verified at the time of engagement. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Trade Number of Vacancies Fitter 200 Posts Turner 20 Posts Machinist 56 Posts Welder (G&E) 88 Posts Electrician 112 Posts Ref. & A. C. Mechanics 4 Posts Painter (G) 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must pass in Matriculation/10th class in 10+2 examination system or equivalent examination from Recognized Board, i.e. Board which are recognized by the “Council of Boards of School Education in India” (COBSE) only, for applying under Point1(A) of this notification.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

There will be no written examination or interview/oral exam in this selection. Engagement of Act Apprentices will be done only on the basis of merit list on the basis of marks obtained in Class-X examination, provided in the portal. Such shortlisted Candidates will be informed through registered email and mobile number by way of issuing call letters.