Education / Employment News / CMLRE recruitment 2021: Apply for project scientist, manager other posts
employment news

CMLRE recruitment 2021: Apply for project scientist, manager other posts

CMLRE recruitment 2021: Apply for the post of project scientist, project manager and other posts.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:18 PM IST
CMLRE recruitment 2021: Apply for the post of Project Scientist, Project Manager, and other(Representational photo)

Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) has invited applications for the temporary positions of Project Manager, Project Scientist, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/ and apply.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 17 at 5 pm. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies.

CMLR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Project Manager:1; Project Scientist-III: 2; Project Scientist-II:15; Project Scientist-I, Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II/SRF and Project Associate-I/JRF: 35.

Direct link to apply for CLMR recruitment

CMLR recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the Career tab

Read the notification carefully

Click on the apply link given in the notification

Register and fill in all the required details

Note down their Registration No. and Password.

Log in and fill the application form

Upload scanned copies of all the relevant documents

Upload photograph and Signature

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: In case of difficulty in the submission of the online application form (not for general queries), please contact cmlre.vacancies@gmail.com

Check detailed notification below

