Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CMLRE Recruitment: Last date to apply for project scientists, managers
employment news

CMLRE Recruitment: Last date to apply for project scientists, managers

CMLRE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for project scientist, manager other posts
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:47 PM IST
CMLR Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for project scientist, manager other

The application process to fill 50 vacancies of Project Scientist, Manager in Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE) ends on Tuesday, August 17 by 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of CMLR at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/

CMLRE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Project Manager, 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist-III, 15 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist-II and 32 vacancies are for Project Scientist-I, Senior Project Associate, Project Associate-II/SRF and Project Associate-I/JRF.

CMLRE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Project Manager, Project Scientist-III is 45 years.

For the Project Scientist-II Senior Project Associate 40 years.

The age limit for the Project Associate-II/SRF, Project Scientist-I is 35 years

Direct link to apply for CMLRE posts

CMLRE Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of CMLR at https://www.cmlre.gov.in/

Click on the Career Tab on the homepage

Check the notification

Click on the link given in the notification

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
govt jobs sarkari naukri
TRENDING NEWS

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP