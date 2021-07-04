Coal India Limited recruitment 2021 for Company Secretary

Coal India Limited has invited applications for General Manager (company secretary), Chief Manager (company secretary) and senior manager (company secretary) posts. Candidates who had earlier applied through advt 02/2021 for a similar recruitment drive have been asked to apply afresh. The last date for submission of applications is July 29.

Vacancy Details

• General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade: 1 post

• Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade: 3 posts

• Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade: 4 posts

“Candidate must have acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow membership of ICSI along with a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute,” the Coal India Limited says.

For candidates from the government sector, the minimum number of years in experience ranges from 13-17 years as per the grade of the post. For private sector candidates, the experience ranges from 15-19 years. Details regarding this can be found from the official website. “Relevant post qualification experience means relevant work experience in a Company Secretarial set-up with good understanding & knowledge of Companies Act, Rules and Regulations, SCRA, SEBI, Competition Act, FEMA Act, Listing requirements, maintenance of statutory books/ registers/ records/ etc., Memorandum and Articles of Association,” the recruiting body says.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of qualification, relevant post qualification experience and personal interview.

