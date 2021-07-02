Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial posts on coalindia.in
Coal India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 29, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 8 posts in the organization.
One candidate can apply for one post only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade
|1 Post
|Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade
|3 Posts
|Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade
|4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow membership of ICSI along with a Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. They can also have full time UG/PG degree in Law or Chartered Accountant.
Age Limit
• General Manager (Company Secretary) in E-8 grade 55 years
• Ch. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-7 grade 52 years
• Sr. Manager (Company Secretary) in E-6 grade 48 years
Selection Process
The selection of the candidate will be on the basis of qualification, revelant post qualification experience and personal interview.
Other Details
Candidates will have to send the application downloaded from the official website to General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), Coal India Limited, Coal Bhawan, Premise No-04-1111, Af111, Action Area-1a, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156.