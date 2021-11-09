Cochin Shipyard Limited offers 355 apprenticeship, check details

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications till November 10 for technician (vocational)/ trade apprenticeship for one year training under the apprentices act 1961. A total of 355 apprenticeship positions are on offer.

Apply online

“The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprenticeship Act 1961. Those who have undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration under the Apprentices Act 1961 is not eligible to apply,” the CSL has said in the official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trades. In case, same percentage of marks is secured by more than one candidate in prescribed qualification, relative merit shall be decided based on seniority in age. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for verification of certificates.

“On successful completion of certificate verification to ascertain eligibility requirements, the applicants shall be provisionally considered for selection against the notified seats in the order of merit/reservation, subject to Medical fitness. Selected candidates shall execute Apprenticeship contract agreement through https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in portal,” the CSL has said about the selection process.

