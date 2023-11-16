CRIS Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 18 Asst Software Engineers post begins on Nov 21

Centre for Railway Information Systems, CRIS has invited applications for Assistant Software Engineers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CRIS at cris.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organization.

CRIS Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 18 post begins on Nov 21

The registration process will begin on November 21 and will end on December 20, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 10 posts

OBC-NCL: 4 posts

SC: 2 posts

ST: 1 post

EWS: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates possessing a valid GATE 2023 score along with the prescribed educational qualifications and fulfilling age criteria are eligible to apply for the required positions. Paper in which GATE 2023 score is required is CS (Computer Science and Information Technology).

Candidates whose normalized marks are less than the cut-off marks appearing on the GATE 2023 scorecard are not eligible to apply. The age limit should be between 22 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection would be based on the score obtained in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 conducted by IIT Kanpur. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CRIS.

