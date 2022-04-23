CRIS to recruit 150 Asst Software Engg & Asst Data Analysts posts

Centre for Railway Information System, CRIS has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Software Engineers and Assistant Data Analysts. Candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official site of CRIS on cris.org.in.

The registration process will begin on April 25 and will close down on May 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 150 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Software Engineer (ASE): 144 Posts

Assistant Data Analyst (ADA): 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Only candidates possessing a valid GATE 2022 score along with the prescribed educational qualifications and fulfilling age criteria are eligible to apply. Candidates whose normalized marks are less than the cut off marks appearing on the GATE 2022 sore card for their respective category will not be eligible to apply.

The age limit of the candidates for both the posts is between 22 years to 27 years. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through GATE 2022 score that is conducted by IIT Kharagpur. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRIS.

