CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 releasing today at crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force will release CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 on February 15, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in and also on crpfindia.com.

The computer based test will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023. The test will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination.

CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on January 4 and ended on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.