CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 38 posts on crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 38 posts in the organization.

Eligible Next of Kin may apply to unit/offices where government servant last served. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government. Two or Three year Diploma certificate in technical education done after 10th class is not equivalent to intermediate (10+2). The age limit for the candidates is between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination. The written examination will be of one paper only carrying 225 marks consisting of following two parts : Part I and Part II. The Part I paper will comprise of 200 marks and Part II will comprise of 25 marks.

Other Details

The candidates should bring all relevant documents in original alongwith photo copy as per prescribed forms attached with this notice. All eligible Next of Kin may apply in plain paper superscripting the name of the post in application along with 3 passport size recent photographs.