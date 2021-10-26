Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 60 Specialist MO & GDMO posts

CRPF to recruit candidates for Specialist MO and GDMO posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on November 22 and November 29, 2021. 
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 60 Specialist MO & GDMO posts
Published on Oct 26, 2021 03:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview to fill up Specialist Medical Officer and GDMO posts. Candidates who are interested to appear for the interview round can check the official notification through the official site of CRPF on crpf.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts of Specialist Medical Officer and GDMOs in various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/ Bns/ Institutions. The interview will be conducted on November 22 and November 29, 2021 at various centres across the country. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Specialist Medical Officer 29 Posts
  • GDMOs 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Specialist MOs: Candidates who want to apply for the post should have post graduate degree/ diploma in concerned specialty. One and half years experience after obtaining PG degree.
  • GDMOs: MBBS, Internship.

Candidates should be below 70 years of age for both the posts. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Other Details

While appearing for walk in  interview, the candidates should bring documents in original and photocopies of all relevant documents application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for and three passport size recent photographs. Interview will be followed by medical examination. 

