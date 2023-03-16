Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF recruitment notification for 9,000+ constable posts out on crpf.gov.in

employment news
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 12:45 PM IST

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Both male and female candidates can apply for these posts March 27 onwards on crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts on crpf.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notification on its official website, crpf.gov.in, for recruitment of over 9,000 Constables (Technical & Tradesmen). Both male and female candidates can apply for these posts.

The online application process will begin on March 27 and end on April 24.

A computer based test to select candidates will be held between July 1 and 13, 2023. Admit cards for the test will be issued on June 20.

In addition to the written test, the recruitment process also consists of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

The total number of vacancies (divided state-wise) is 9,212 of which 9,105 are for male and 107 are for female candidates. Pay scale of these posts will be on pay level 3: 21,700 - 69,100.

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification given below for more information.

The examination fee is 100 for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates & Ex-servicemen are exempted.

Here's the notification of CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
crpf sarkari naukri
