The Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications for Head Constable and Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 521 posts in the organization.

CRPF Recruitment through Sports Quota 2026: Apply for 521 Head Constable and Constable posts at rect.crpf.gov.in (PTI/ Representative)

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The registration process will begin on October 12 and will end on November 11, 2026. The correction window will open on November 12 and close on November 14, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Head Constable: 182 posts

Constable: 339 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable: 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University recognized by the Central or State Govt. or equivalent Army Qualification in the case of Ex. Army personnel.

Constable: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

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{{^usCountry}} The age limit to apply for both the posts is between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2026. Candidate should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 and later than 01/01/2008. Cut-off date for determining age will be 01/08/2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The age limit to apply for both the posts is between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2026. Candidate should not have been born earlier than 02/01/2003 and later than 01/01/2008. Cut-off date for determining age will be 01/08/2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Selection Process

Players who have represented or won medal(s) in the competitions given at Para-6(iii) during the period from 30/09/2024 to 30/09/2026 shall be eligible for recruitment to the post of Head Constable/GD & Constable/GD (Sportsperson) in CRPF. Online Admit Cards will be issued to the candidates whose online applications are found in order to appear in the recruitment process i.e. Identity check, checking of testimonials/documents, Physical Standard Test (PST), Sports Trial Test and Detailed Medical Examination/Review Medical Examination.

Application Fee

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The application fee for Male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category applying for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (GD) and Constable (GD) under Sports Quota is ₹100/-. Fee are exempted for females and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Ex-servicemen category.

How to Apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CRPF at rect.crpf.gov.in. Click on CRPF Recruitment through Sports Quota 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Click on submit and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CRPF.

Detailed Notification Here