The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the notification for CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder & Mobile Squad Constable posts can find the notification on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC, Bihar Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification for 4128 posts out at csbc.bihar.gov.in, registration dates here

This recruitment drive will fill up 4128 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on October 6 and will end on November 5, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Probation Constable: 1603 posts

2. Jail Warder: 2417 posts

3. Mobile Squad Constable: 108 posts

Eligibility Criteria Prohibition Constable/Mobile Squad Constable: Candidates who want to apply will have to passed Intermediate (10+2) or Maulvi certificate issued by Madrasa Board of State Government of Bihar or Shastri (with English) or Acharya (without English) certificate issued by Sanskrit Board of State of Bihar or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government.

Jail Warder: Candidates who want to apply will have to pass Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from any Board/Board recognized by State Government/Central Government.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of written exam, physical efficiency test and document verification.

The written examination will be of 100 marks. A two-hour question paper will contain a total of 100 questions, with one mark awarded for each correct answer. The examination will be based on an OMR sheet.

Candidates securing less than 30 percent marks in the written examination will be declared unsuccessful for the Physical Efficiency Test.