Home / Education / Employment News / CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins
employment news

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Bihar Police Fireman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2380 vacancies, out of which, 1487 vacancies are for males, and 893 for female candidates.

A candidate must be an Indian citizen. Candidates applying for the position of Firman should have passed intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized institute.

The selection process will be of two stages, firstly, candidates who will register for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. The candidates who will clear the written examination will then appear for the physical eligibility test. However, the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the physical eligibility test only.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central selection board of constable csbc bihar police job notification
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP