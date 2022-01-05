CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 for PET released,download link here

Central Selection Board of Constable has released CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released for Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates who will appear for the test can download the admit card through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on March 21, 2021. Candidates who qualified the written exam were eligible to appear for physical efficiency test. The Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted on January 28, 2022 across the state.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, candidates who will not be able to download the admit card from the official website due to some problem can reach out to the Board from January 24 to January 25, 2022 at their postal address from 10 am to 5 pm for issue of duplicate admit card.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card here&nbsp;</strong>

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the PET admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 for PET link available on the home page.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

