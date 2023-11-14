CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Live: New dates to be out on csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023 Live: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce revised dates of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination through a notification on csbc.bih.nic.in. Previously, these exams were scheduled to take place on October 1, 7, 15 and admit cards were also released. CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023 Live Updates (csbc.bih.nic.in)

After the first exam day, the board cancelled it saying a large number of students used unfair means in both shifts. October 7 and 15 exams were also postponed until further notice.

New dates for all these exams will be announced on the CSBC website and through newspapers, The board may also release revised admit cards for the new exam dates.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Bihar Police Constable vacancies. Follow this live blog for admit card link and other details.