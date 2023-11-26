CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam new dates awaited on csbc.bih.nic.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will announce revised dates of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination in due course of time. When announced, candidates can check new dates of the exam on csbc.biha.nic.in.

The board will issue a public notice mentioning the revised exam dates.

Previously, CSBC said that these exams will be held on October 1, 7 and 15. The board had also issued admit cards.

However, just after a day of exam on October 1 exam, the board announced that it has been cancelled because a large number of candidates used unfair means in both shifts.

Further, it postponed October 7 and 15 exams until further notice.

New dates for all these exams will be announced on the board's website and through newspapers, CSBC said in the notification.

With the exam cancelled and postponed, the board is also expected to upload revised admit cards for new exam dates. More information awaited.

This recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

CSBC Bihar Police constable exam: How to new dates

Go to the official website of the board, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Open the Bihar Police tab on the home page.

Open the notification regarding revised exam dates.

Download the PDF and check new exam dates.

