CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 date for 2380 posts released, notice here

Central Selection Board of Constable has released CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 date. The written examination will be conducted on March 27, 2022, across the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice of exam date through the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection process will comprise of two stages, firstly, candidates who will register for the recruitment drive will have to appear for the written examination. The candidates who will clear the written examination will then appear for the physical eligibility test. However, the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the physical eligibility test only.

<strong>Official Notice here&nbsp;</strong>

The written examination will be for 2 hours and will comprise of 100 questions. Each question will carry 1 mark each.

The registration process was started on February 24 and ended on March 25, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2380 vacancies, out of which, 1487 vacancies are for males, and 893 for female candidates. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CSBC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}