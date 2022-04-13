Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET admit cards out at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2022: Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can go to csbc.bih.nic.in and download the PET admit cards.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Admit Card 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit cards for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Prohibition Constable. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can go to csbc.bih.nic.in and download the admit cards.

The recruitment drive is to fill 365 vacancies of Prohibition Constables in Bihar. 

Result of the written test was announced on April 6. A total of 2,34,643 candidates appeared for the test.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for document verification and the PET rounds scheduled for April 26, 2022.

CSBC Prohibition Constable PET admit card direct link 

How to download CSBC Bihar Constable PET admit card

  1. Go to csbc.bih.nic.in. 
  2. Under the ‘Prohibition Dept.’ tab, click on ‘Download your e-Admit Card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable’.
  3. On the next page, click on the admit card link. 
  4. Use your registration ID or roll number and date or birth, or mobile number and date of birth and click on the declaration button. 
  5. Submit to download the admit card.
  6. Take a printout of the CSBC Bihar Constable PET admit card. 

